Jhon Arias News: Creative option for Colombia

Arias has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to provide Colombia with a creative and energetic midfield option capable of operating in multiple positions throughout the competition.

Arias spent the first half of the season at Wolves in the Premier League before joining Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A, making 51 combined appearances across both clubs and contributing eight goals and three assists throughout the campaign in what was a challenging and transitional year at club level. Arias brings technical quality, pressing intensity and the ability to contribute both going forward and tracking back defensively, making him a versatile option for manager Lorenzo in what promises to be a highly competitive group stage for Colombia. Arias heads into the World Cup motivated to put behind what was a difficult club season and deliver his best football for his country on the biggest stage in the sport.