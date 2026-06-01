Jhon Cordoba Injury: Should recover from muscle issue

Cordoba arrived at the Colombian national team's training camp with a minor muscle overload but is expected to be available for the World Cup, Pipe Sierra of As Colombia reports.

Cordoba is apparently not dealing with a considerable problem, and his issue could be due to fatigue following the intense activity he faced during the last few weeks with Russian club Krasnodar. Despite being in excellent form with eight goals and two assists across his last nine league outings, the experienced striker will be part of a tough competition with star forwards such as Luis Suarez and Cucho Hernandez, perhaps seeing limited minutes off the bench in the international competition.