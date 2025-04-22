Jhon Lucumi News: Busy defensively in win

Lucumi made five clearances and three interceptions while helping his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Lucumi had another rock-solid performance at the heart of the defense, matching his season high in interceptions and displaying great anticipation to simply to not let opposing forwards pick the ball up inside the box. The defender rarely stuffs the stat sheet but on the other hand he's been one of the most reliable fantasy performers among his peers.