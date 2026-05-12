Jhon Lucumi News: Disqualified for Atalanta tilt

Lucumi registered two tackles (zero won), one block and four clearances and received his fifth yellow card in Monday's 3-2 win versus Napoli.

Lucumi had a decent performance in the back, but his side allowed two goals after a few stingy displays. He has registered at least one tackle in six straight outings, amassing nine (five won), and maintained his season-long streak of games with one or more clearances. He won't be an option versus Atalanta on Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Torbjorn Heggem and Eivind Helland are the only Bologna center-backs currently healthy. Lorenzo De Silvestri will serve as an emergency option.