Jhon Lucumi headshot

Jhon Lucumi News: Disqualified for Atalanta tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Lucumi registered two tackles (zero won), one block and four clearances and received his fifth yellow card in Monday's 3-2 win versus Napoli.

Lucumi had a decent performance in the back, but his side allowed two goals after a few stingy displays. He has registered at least one tackle in six straight outings, amassing nine (five won), and maintained his season-long streak of games with one or more clearances. He won't be an option versus Atalanta on Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Torbjorn Heggem and Eivind Helland are the only Bologna center-backs currently healthy. Lorenzo De Silvestri will serve as an emergency option.

Jhon Lucumi
Bologna
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