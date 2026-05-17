Jhon Lucumi News: Eligible to play against Inter

Lucumi cleared a one-match disqualification in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

Lucumi will be back versus Inter next week and could replace either Torbjorn Heggem or Eivind Helland in the back. He has recorded at least one tackle in his last six showings (all starts), amassing nine (five won), contributing to two clean sheets and tallying three interceptions, 14 clearances and two blocks over that span.