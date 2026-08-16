Jhon Lucumi headshot

Jhon Lucumi News: Moves to Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Lucumi has signed a contract until 2030 with Juventus upon joining from Bologna.

Lucumi heads to a bigger club after four solid seasons with Bologna and starring in Europe too over the last two years. He contributed to 11 clean sheets in the past campaign, recording 53 tackles, 46 interceptions and 154 clearances in 39 games. He'll push Lloyd Kelly for the starting job, while there'll be more room for Torbjorn Heggem and Martin Vitik at Bologna.

Jhon Lucumi
Juventus
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