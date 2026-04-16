Jhon Lucumi News: No longer banned

Lucumi is eligible again following his card accumulation suspension in Europa League.

Lucumi is now an option if he avoids further disciplinary issues for the remainder of the season, offering defensive strength to a side that proved vulnerable without him in the last European game. He'll be expected to take a central spot from either Nicolo Casale or Martin Vitik and could produce via defensive stats, having made four or more clearances in seven of his last eight Serie A or Europa League starts.