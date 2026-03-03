Jhon Lucumi News: Posts five clearances versus Pisa

Lucumi had one tackle (one won), five clearances and two interceptions in Monday's 1-0 win against Pisa.

Lucumi had another very solid performance while leading the backline and contributed to Bologna's fourth consecutive clean sheet. He has notched at least one interception in six straight matches, amassing 10 and adding 10 tackles (three won) and four blocks over that span. He extended his season-long streak of appearances with at least one clearance and is averaging 3.88 per tilt.