Lucumi had a well-rounded display in the back, but Juventus still found a way to score. Despite being available, he hadn't played in the previous two tilts due to a lingering Achilles injury. He might continue to be managed, but Bologna have to get creative to rest him while Martin Vitik and Nicolo Casale are dealing with thigh problems. He has tallied one or more tackles in his past seven showings, accumulating 14 (eight won) and logging 11 interceptions and four blocks over that span, with three clean sheets. He has notched one or more clearances in every display.