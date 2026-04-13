Jhon Lucumi headshot

Jhon Lucumi News: Routine showing against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Lucumi created one scoring chance and had one tackle (one won), four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 win against Lecce.

Lucumi didn't need to do too much to help contain the opponents in this one. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last six contests, registering nine tackles (five won) and seven interceptions during that stretch. He's averaging 4 clearances per match.

Jhon Lucumi
Bologna
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