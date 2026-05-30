Jhon Lucumi News: Set for starting role in defense

Lucumi has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to form a strong central defensive partnership with Davinson Sanchez throughout the competition.

Lucumi made 29 Serie A appearances for Bologna this season, contributing one goal and 2,300 minutes of defensive solidity alongside his teammates in what was another consistent campaign for the Colombian center-back in Italian football. Lucumi brings composure on the ball, intelligent positioning and the ability to play out from the back that makes him an ideal partner for the more physical Davinson Sanchez, and his experience in the Champions League with Bologna adds another dimension to his credentials. Lucumi heads into the World Cup as one of the most technically complete center-backs in the tournament and a key pillar of Colombia's defensive structure.