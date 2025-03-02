Fantasy Soccer
Jhon Lucumi headshot

Jhon Lucumi News: Workmanlike against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Lucumi registered three tackles (one won), two clearances, one block and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 win against Cagliari.

Lucumi put together a low-end but complete line in the back, but his side gave up one goal in this one. He has totaled six tackles (three won), seven interceptions, 10 clearances and two blocks in his last five showings, contributing to two clean sheets.

Jhon Lucumi
Bologna
More Stats & News
