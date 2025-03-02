Jhon Lucumi News: Workmanlike against Cagliari
Lucumi registered three tackles (one won), two clearances, one block and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 win against Cagliari.
Lucumi put together a low-end but complete line in the back, but his side gave up one goal in this one. He has totaled six tackles (three won), seven interceptions, 10 clearances and two blocks in his last five showings, contributing to two clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now