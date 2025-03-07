Fantasy Soccer
Jhon Murillo headshot

Jhon Murillo Injury: Picks up calf problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Murillo is dealing with muscle overload in his left calf, according to the club's medical report.

Murillo won't be an option to face Juarez in the 11th Clausura week, so all of Vitinho, Yan Phillipe and Sebastien Salles Lamonge will be expected to get significant playing time in attacking roles. The Venezuelan has had little participation lately, tallying 131 minutes over the last five games. However, his absence may reduce the roster's depth for a few weeks.

Jhon Murillo
Atlético San Luis
More Stats & News
