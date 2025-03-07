Jhon Murillo Injury: Picks up calf problem

Murillo is dealing with muscle overload in his left calf, according to the club's medical report.

Murillo won't be an option to face Juarez in the 11th Clausura week, so all of Vitinho, Yan Phillipe and Sebastien Salles Lamonge will be expected to get significant playing time in attacking roles. The Venezuelan has had little participation lately, tallying 131 minutes over the last five games. However, his absence may reduce the roster's depth for a few weeks.