Jhon Murillo headshot

Jhon Murillo News: Starting at Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Murillo (calf) has been selected in the starting XI for Saturday's game against Cruz Azul.

Murillo made a quick recovery and earned a surprising opportunity after being limited to a bench role even before the injury. He might have attacking upside on the wing if he can get close to his best form, although that hasn't been the case in recent months. He should now be in contention for minutes with Vitinho and Benjamin Galdames.

