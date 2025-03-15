Jhon Murillo News: Starting at Cruz Azul
Murillo (calf) has been selected in the starting XI for Saturday's game against Cruz Azul.
Murillo made a quick recovery and earned a surprising opportunity after being limited to a bench role even before the injury. He might have attacking upside on the wing if he can get close to his best form, although that hasn't been the case in recent months. He should now be in contention for minutes with Vitinho and Benjamin Galdames.
