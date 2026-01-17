Solis joins Birmingham City FC after developing at Girona, where he established himself as a hard working and versatile midfielder. The 21 years old Colombian arrived in Europe in the summer of 2023 from Atletico Nacional and went on to make 61 first team appearances for Girona across all competitions, scoring once during the 2024\/25 season against Alaves. His spell at Montilivi was marked by strong work rate, midfield versatility, and a competitive mindset, qualities he now brings at Birmingham City in the Championship.