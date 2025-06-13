Jhon Solis News: Young depth option in midfield

Solis made 24 appearances across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Solis showed tangible promise with his first La Liga goal and solid ball-carrying in the midfield, earning comparisons in minutes played. He could set new career highs in league play after logging one goal, three crosses, 13 tackles, six clearances and six deemed fouls. At just 20-years-old, Solis has the tools to thrive given greater trust and tactical clarity.