Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jhonder Cadiz headshot

Jhonder Cadiz News: Attempts four shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Cadiz generated four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Atletico San Luis.

Cadiz had his usual chances inside the opposing box but missed the target three times and was denied by the keeper once against the Potosinos. He did win nine of his 12 duels and made three clearances during the match. Despite losing his two-game scoring streak, he's still second in the league with five goals in seven appearances and could stay active as the central member of a strong offensive unit.

Jhonder Cadiz
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now