Jhonder Cadiz News: Attempts four shots in win

Cadiz generated four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Atletico San Luis.

Cadiz had his usual chances inside the opposing box but missed the target three times and was denied by the keeper once against the Potosinos. He did win nine of his 12 duels and made three clearances during the match. Despite losing his two-game scoring streak, he's still second in the league with five goals in seven appearances and could stay active as the central member of a strong offensive unit.