Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jhonder Cadiz headshot

Jhonder Cadiz News: Delivers assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Cadiz assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Tigres.

Cadiz earned an assist for his pass to Stiven Mendoza in the seventh minute against the UANL side. The center-forward was involved in a goal for the first time in his last three starts and took at least three shots for the fifth straight match. The sum of his five goals and two assists makes him the third-best contributor in the league after nine games played in the current campaign.

Jhonder Cadiz
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now