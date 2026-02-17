Jhonder Cadiz News: Departs Pachuca

Cadiz will no longer play for Pachuca after spending seven months with the squad, the club announced Tuesday.

Cadiz failed to find his best form despite scoring three goals and providing three assists across 20 league appearances (nine starts) for Tuzos. The forward ended up behind Salomon Rondon and Enner Valencia among the team's strikers and was not called up to the Venezuelan national team over the last few months. He's expected to join Chinese side Wuhan Three Towns for the rest of the season.