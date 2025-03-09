Jhonder Cadiz News: Provides assist in defeat
Cadiz assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Santos.
Cadiz delivered the pass that led to Stiven Mendoza's goal in the 69th minute of a solid offensive display. The center-forward raised his Clausura 2025 scoring tally to five goals, which is tied for the sixth-highest figure in the competition. He regained the starting spot from Ettson Ayon following last week's rotation, restoring his position as the squad's biggest threat up front.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now