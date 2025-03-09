Jhonder Cadiz News: Provides assist in defeat

Cadiz assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Santos.

Cadiz delivered the pass that led to Stiven Mendoza's goal in the 69th minute of a solid offensive display. The center-forward raised his Clausura 2025 scoring tally to five goals, which is tied for the sixth-highest figure in the competition. He regained the starting spot from Ettson Ayon following last week's rotation, restoring his position as the squad's biggest threat up front.