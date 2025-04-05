Jhonder Cadiz News: Scoreless despite offensive effort

Cadiz had five shots (three on goal) in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Queretaro.

Cadiz kept his shooting numbers high but couldn't reflect them on the scoresheet this time in an otherwise weak performance. He's still leading the team with seven goals in 14 matches played this season. Additionally, his average of 3.6 shots per game is the best among all Liga MX players. However, he'll need to improve his accuracy to fully realize his potential as a lone striker for the rest of the competition.