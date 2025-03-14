Jhonder Cadiz News: Scores goal in defeat

Cadiz scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Necaxa.

Cadiz shot a half volley into the back of the net during the 75th minute against Rayos. While he couldn't score another goal, his five shots were the highest count among all players in the match. The striker is leading his side with six goals this season and has scored or assisted in each of his last three starts. Such good form will likely allow him to stay ahead of Ettson Ayon in the contention for the No. 9 spot going forward.