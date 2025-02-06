Jhonder Cadiz News: Scores goal in victory

Cadiz scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Pachuca.

Cadiz received the ball from Ivan Moreno on a counterattack and beat the keeper via left-footed attempt in the fifth minute of a good overall performance. Despite making just two starts and three short appearances off the bench, Cadiz has tied Victor Davila and Diber Cambindo as the league's top scorers with four goals this season. That fact should consolidate the Venezuelan as the first choice to lead the front line over Ettson Ayon, assuming that the constant rotation of recent weeks will stop at some point.