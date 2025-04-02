Jhonder Cadiz News: Scores in loss

Cadiz scored a goal off five shots (two on target) and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Pumas.

Cadiz needed less than to minutes to make an impact as he opened the scoring for his team as being left with the net completely empty to slot the ball in after a pass from Emiliano Rigoni. After a not so productive Apertura tournament, the forward definitely bounced back during Clausura, with seven goals and three assists over 13 appearances.