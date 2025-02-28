Fantasy Soccer
Jim Allevinah headshot

Jim Allevinah Injury: Doubtful for Toulouse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Allevinah received a painful knock and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in a press conference.

Allevinah is uncertain for Sunday's game after suffering a painful knock this week. His absence would be a significant setback as he has been a regular starter in the attack this season. If he is unavailable, Zinedine Ferhat is expected to start on the left wing.

Jim Allevinah
Angers
