Jim Allevinah News: Back in starting XI with Gabon

Allevinah (undisclosed) started the game against Guinea-Bissau on June 9, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Allevinah ended the season with an injury in Angers but that issue seemed to be minor since he was back on the pitch with Gabon while on international duty. This is positive news because it suggests he is in good shape and will be ready to return in Angers for the pre-season fully fit. He is expected to be a key player in the frontline again in 2025/26 for the SCO.