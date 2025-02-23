Jim Allevinah News: Returns in draw

Allevinah recorded four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against St. Etienne.

Allevinah got back in the starting XI on Saturday and he looked back to full fitness. He was active on the wing throughout, piling on some strong volume and causing issues for the back line throughout. Allevinah failed to find the back of the net, but still created shots seemingly at will.