Jimer Fory headshot

Jimer Fory Injury: Hurt in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Fory (undisclosed) was injured and subbed out in the 61st minute of Saturday's 6-0 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

Fory exited the match in the 61st minute due to an injury. He had played 90 the previous six of the seven games played, appearing in the starting XI all 10 times as he averages about 4.3 clearances a contest.

Jimer Fory
Portland Timbers
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