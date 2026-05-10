Jimer Fory Injury: Hurt in win
Fory (undisclosed) was injured and subbed out in the 61st minute of Saturday's 6-0 win versus Sporting Kansas City.
Fory exited the match in the 61st minute due to an injury. He had played 90 the previous six of the seven games played, appearing in the starting XI all 10 times as he averages about 4.3 clearances a contest.
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