Jimer Fory News: Assists in solid two-way outing

Fory assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over San Diego FC.

The left back assisted on Portland's second goal, scored by Ariel Lassiter, marking his second assist in his last three matches across all competitions, including one in his previous League Cup outing, and extending his run of creating at least one chance in each of his last five league games. Fory drew three fouls in a physical showing but rounded it out with a solid defensive performance, recording one clearance, two interceptions and four tackles. Across his last six games, he has racked up 13 tackles, 17 interceptions and 13 clearances, with at least one clearance and interception in every game and at least two tackles in five of the six.