Jimer Fory News: No longer suspended
Fory is no longer suspended and will be available to play against the Dynamo on Saturday.
Fory missed the 4-1 loss to Vancouver because of the red card he received against Colorado, but he should return to his regular role at left-back this weekend against Houston. Fory has eight clearances, nine crosses, three interceptions and a secondary assist in two starts this season.
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