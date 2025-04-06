Jimer Fory News: Set for suspension

Fory has picked up his fifth yellow card and will serve a one match suspension against Sporting Kansas City.

Fory will miss his first match of the season after seeing his fifth yellow card in seven matches. He's been a solid addition to the back line for Portland, assisting once while making 11 crosses and averaging about 4.2 clearances per game. His absence will likely see Eric Miller start at left back, alongside Finn Surman, Kamal Miller and Juan Mosquera.