Jimer Fory News: Signs with Portland

Fory has signed a contract with Portland through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, the club announced. "One of our biggest priorities this offseason was to identify players that could strengthen the team along the back line. We are delighted with the acquisition of Jimer, and we believe he can have an immediate impact with further room for growth," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy.

Fory joins Portland after making 43 appearances with Independiente Medellin in 2024, recording three assists and helping the team reach the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. He has also played in Copa Libertadores, scoring two goals in 10 appearances for Deportivo Pereira in 2023. Internationally, Fory has represented Colombia's senior and U-23 teams, most recently featuring in a 3-2 win over Mexico in December 2023. The left back began his career with Atletico Nacional and won league titles with both Nacional and Pereira, tallying 61 appearances, three goals, and four assists with Pereira from 2022-23. He will bring healthy competition to Portland's backline.