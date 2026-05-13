Jimer Fory News: Starts Wednesday
Fory (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup to face Montreal on Wednesday.
Fory has recovered from a slight issue that put his participation in doubt for this game. Thus, he'll look to get significant minutes at left-back, leaving Ian Smith among the substitutes. The Colombian has focused on defensive duties throughout the season, averaging 4.3 clearances, 1.9 interceptions and 1.5 tackles per game.
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