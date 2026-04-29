Jimmy Maurer Injury: Concussion forces substitution

Maurer was substituted at halftime due to a concussion during Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Louisville City in the US Open Cup, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Colorado uncertain.

Maurer will need to clear concussion protocol before being available for selection again, with the club monitoring his condition in the coming days. Maurer has been operating as a backup option behind Jonathan Bond, who is the undisputed starter in goal for Houston, so his potential absence would have a limited impact on the starting lineup against Colorado.