Jimmy Maurer Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Maurer (undisclosed) was forced off in the 67th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Seattle due to injury and will miss some time, according to coach Ben Olsen, per Bayou City Soccer.

Maurer started in goal on Saturday due to Andrew Tarbell's injury (knee) but was forced off in the 67th minute with an injury of his own. His coach indicated he will likely miss time, leaving third-choice goalkeeper Blake Gillingham to step in until both recover.