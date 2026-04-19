Jimmy Maurer headshot

Jimmy Maurer News: Comes on as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Maurer made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Maurer replaced the injured Jonathan Bond at halftime and recorded a clearance. This was his first appearance of the campaign. Maurer will feature against San Diego FC on Wednesday if Jonathan Bond remains out of the squad due to his eye injury.

Jimmy Maurer
Houston Dynamo
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