Jimmy Maurer News: Comes on as substitute
Maurer made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.
Maurer replaced the injured Jonathan Bond at halftime and recorded a clearance. This was his first appearance of the campaign. Maurer will feature against San Diego FC on Wednesday if Jonathan Bond remains out of the squad due to his eye injury.
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