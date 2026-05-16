Jin-Seob Park Injury: Nursing knock

Park (undisclosed) is nursing a knock with Zhejiang FC and is a small doubt heading into the World Cup despite being called up by South Korea, according to Ross Davis of Smartodds.

Park is nursing a knock with his Chinese club while no specific details have been provided on the nature of the issue, but the concern is worth monitoring given the proximity of the tournament. Park's selection by the national team suggests the coaching staff are confident the knock will not prevent him from being available, though the club will continue to assess his condition over the coming days before providing any further clarity on his fitness ahead of the competition.