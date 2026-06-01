Jin-Seob Park News: Returns for 36 minutes

Park (undisclosed) came off the bench for 36 minutes in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago, confirming his return to full fitness after the knock he had been nursing with Zhejiang FC.

Park had been a small doubt heading into the tournament despite being called up by South Korea, but his appearance against Trinidad puts any lingering concerns to rest. The midfielder is now available for coach Hong Myung-bo heading into South Korea's World Cup opener against Czechia on June 11 in Guadalajara, with his fitness no longer a concern after a promising pre-tournament cameo.