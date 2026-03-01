Joachim Andersen Injury: Out with illness
Andersen is out for Sunday's match against Tottenham due to an illness, according to his club.
Andersen is not with the team Sunday as he joins the sidelines as a late absentee, missing out due to an illness. This does leave the club without a starting defender, a rough loss as they look for a second straight win. That said, Issa Diop starts in his place, with Andersen likely to make a quick turnaround.
