Joachim Andersen News: Available after suspension

Andersen is available for Sunday's match against Sunderland after serving his three-match suspension.

Andersen completed his three-game ban by sitting out the league opener against Chelsea and should now return immediately to the starting lineup in place of Jorge Cuenca. The center-back was a regular starter last season, starting 33 matches and contributing an assist while posting strong defensive numbers, including 45 tackles, 36 interceptions, 229 clearances and 19 blocks.