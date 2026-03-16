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Joachim Andersen News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Andersen recorded 11 clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Andersen kept his sixth clean sheet of the season Sunday, his first since Dec. 27. He made 11 clearances for the sixth time this season, and he also intercepted one pass in his full 90 minutes of action. He has another good chance at a clean sheet Saturday versus Burnley.

Joachim Andersen
Fulham
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