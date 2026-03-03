Joachim Andersen headshot

Joachim Andersen News: Option for play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 7:16am

Andersen (illness) is an option for play heading into Wednesday's match against West Ham, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jon Harland of the Hounslow Herald. "Joa, 100% sure he's OK. He was not injured; it was an illness, and he's ready to go again."

Andersen had to be a late absentee in the match over the weekend due to an illness, but has made a quick turnaround, with the defender deemed fit for Wednesday's contest. With 26 starts in 26 appearances this season, the defender should almost immediately return to the starting XI. He will look to add to his decent defensive record, notching 27 interceptions, 37 tackles adn 183 clearances on his way to five clean sheets.

Joachim Andersen
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joachim Andersen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joachim Andersen See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago