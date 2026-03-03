Joachim Andersen News: Option for play

Andersen (illness) is an option for play heading into Wednesday's match against West Ham, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jon Harland of the Hounslow Herald. "Joa, 100% sure he's OK. He was not injured; it was an illness, and he's ready to go again."

Andersen had to be a late absentee in the match over the weekend due to an illness, but has made a quick turnaround, with the defender deemed fit for Wednesday's contest. With 26 starts in 26 appearances this season, the defender should almost immediately return to the starting XI. He will look to add to his decent defensive record, notching 27 interceptions, 37 tackles adn 183 clearances on his way to five clean sheets.