Joachim Andersen News: Scores own goal

Andersen recorded an own goal and one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

Defensively, Anderson logged less of everything except blocks (one). He recorded four clearances, two interceptions and zero tackles won, which all paled in comparison to his previous appearance, an upset win over Nottingham Forest. Combine that with an own goal, and Andersen's latest performance is defintely one he will look to put behind him.