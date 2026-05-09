Joachim Andersen News: Sent off in stoppage time
Andersen was shown a red card in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.
Andersen would initially earn a yellow card Saturday, but after a VAR review, the defender would be sent off via red card. This will suspend him for one of the two remaining matches this season, a rough development. This will force a change, with Issa Diop or Jorge Cuenca as possible replacements.
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