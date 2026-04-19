Joachim Andersen News: Six clearances in clean sheet
Andersen generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Brentford.
Andersen led his side with six clearances, adding one interception and one tackle to help secure his second clean sheet in the last four matches. Across that stretch, the center back has been a dominant presence, recording three interceptions, and one block and 31 clearances with at least four clearances in each game. His lone tackle in that run came in this outing.
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