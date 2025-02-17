Fantasy Soccer
Joachim Andersen headshot

Joachim Andersen News: Standout defensive performer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Andersen generated one tackle (one won), 10 clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Andersen led the Fulham defensive effort Saturday with 10 clearances as they held Nottingham Forest at-bay in a 2-1 victory. The central defender has averaged 5.8 clearances per appearance over his last five Premier League appearances (five starts), playing the full 90 minutes in each of those fixtures.

Joachim Andersen
Fulham
