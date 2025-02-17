Joachim Andersen News: Standout defensive performer

Andersen generated one tackle (one won), 10 clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Andersen led the Fulham defensive effort Saturday with 10 clearances as they held Nottingham Forest at-bay in a 2-1 victory. The central defender has averaged 5.8 clearances per appearance over his last five Premier League appearances (five starts), playing the full 90 minutes in each of those fixtures.