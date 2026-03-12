Joakim Maehle Injury: Available against Hoffenheim

Maehle (shoulder) will be in the squad for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to new coach Dieter Hecking. "Joakim, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will be traveling with us to Hoffenheim, even if he still misses a few training sessions. Still, it's a quality that can do us good, even if he is not yet at 100 percent."

Maehle has been sidelined since late October with a shoulder injury, but the defender made his return to full team training this week and will travel with the squad for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim. He is not fully match fit yet, though he could still be called upon off the bench if needed. That said, Maehle could eventually work his way back into the starting role he held before the setback under new head coach Dieter Hecking.