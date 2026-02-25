Joakim Maehle Injury: Spotted training with ball
Maehle (shoulder) was spotted back in partial training Tuesday and doing some exercises with the ball, according to Kicker.
Maehle has been sidelined since late October after suffering a serious shoulder injury that required surgery and a full rehab process back in Denmark. There was finally a positive development this week, as the defender was spotted in partial training Tuesday and working with the ball, a clear sign that his recovery is trending in the right direction. If he can ramp up to full team sessions in the coming weeks, a return sometime in March is firmly on the table, and once he's back at full speed, he's expected to regain his regular starting spot along the wolves' back line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joakim Maehle See More
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30November 29, 2022
-
World Cup
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and StrategyNovember 16, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 22, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joakim Maehle See More