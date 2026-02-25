Joakim Maehle headshot

Joakim Maehle Injury: Spotted training with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Maehle (shoulder) was spotted back in partial training Tuesday and doing some exercises with the ball, according to Kicker.

Maehle has been sidelined since late October after suffering a serious shoulder injury that required surgery and a full rehab process back in Denmark. There was finally a positive development this week, as the defender was spotted in partial training Tuesday and working with the ball, a clear sign that his recovery is trending in the right direction. If he can ramp up to full team sessions in the coming weeks, a return sometime in March is firmly on the table, and once he's back at full speed, he's expected to regain his regular starting spot along the wolves' back line.

Joakim Maehle
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joakim Maehle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joakim Maehle See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2022
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
SOC
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 16, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 22, 2021