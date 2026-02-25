Joakim Maehle Injury: Spotted training with ball

Maehle (shoulder) was spotted back in partial training Tuesday and doing some exercises with the ball, according to Kicker.

Maehle has been sidelined since late October after suffering a serious shoulder injury that required surgery and a full rehab process back in Denmark. There was finally a positive development this week, as the defender was spotted in partial training Tuesday and working with the ball, a clear sign that his recovery is trending in the right direction. If he can ramp up to full team sessions in the coming weeks, a return sometime in March is firmly on the table, and once he's back at full speed, he's expected to regain his regular starting spot along the wolves' back line.