Joakim Maehle Injury: Trains fully Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Maehle (shoulder) was spotted training fully Tuesday under new coach Dieter Hecking, the club posted.

Maehle is closing in on a return to the matchday squad after being spotted in full training Tuesday during the first session under new head coach Dieter Hecking. The full-back could work his way back into contention for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out since months. Once he's fully match fit again, Maehle is expected to carve out a solid role during the final stretch of the season.

Joakim Maehle
VfL Wolfsburg
