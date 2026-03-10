Joakim Maehle Injury: Trains fully Tuesday
Maehle (shoulder) was spotted training fully Tuesday under new coach Dieter Hecking, the club posted.
Maehle is closing in on a return to the matchday squad after being spotted in full training Tuesday during the first session under new head coach Dieter Hecking. The full-back could work his way back into contention for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out since months. Once he's fully match fit again, Maehle is expected to carve out a solid role during the final stretch of the season.
