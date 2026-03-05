Joakim Maehle headshot

Joakim Maehle Injury: Trains partially with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Maehle (shoulder) was back in partial team training Thursday, according to his club.

Maehle is still progressing through his injury, with the defender now taking the field to train partially with the group after he trained with a ball last week. A return shouldn't be far for the defender as he continues to heal, potentially even an option when facing Hoffenheim on March 14.

Joakim Maehle
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joakim Maehle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joakim Maehle See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2022
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
SOC
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 16, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 22, 2021