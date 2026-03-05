Joakim Maehle Injury: Trains partially with team
Maehle (shoulder) was back in partial team training Thursday, according to his club.
Maehle is still progressing through his injury, with the defender now taking the field to train partially with the group after he trained with a ball last week. A return shouldn't be far for the defender as he continues to heal, potentially even an option when facing Hoffenheim on March 14.
